WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Monday the completion of Phase 2 of the Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project ahead of schedule.

In a press release, city officials said construction crews have completed the project two weeks ahead of schedule.

Brook Avenue’s northbound lane at the intersection of Kell East Frontage Road, which was closed to through traffic, has reopened.

The early completion of construction has allowed a major traffic headache on a heavily used Wichita Falls road to end earlier than expected.

Construction on Phase 2 began on April 18 and was expected to take four weeks to complete.