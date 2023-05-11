WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours near Fairway in Wichita Falls ended Thursday afternoon.

The standoff started after police responded to an assault call in the 4700 block of Brookdale Drive at 11:56 a.m. on May 11, 2023.

According to a reporter on the scene, the man came out of the apartment after several loud pops were heard and officials called over the loudspeaker for the suspect to come out with his hands up.

Police used gas in order to get the suspect out of the apartment according to Public Information Officer Brian Arias. Police also said, there was one person in the apartment with the suspect during the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the man possibly barricaded himself in an apartment and was possibly armed with a knife or knives and/or a firearm. They said the man was threatening to self-harm.

On the scene of the standoff were officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department, S.W.A.T., Crimes Against Persons Unit, crisis negotiators, and an ambulance on standby.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time or what he will be charged with.

