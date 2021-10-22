Brother of Evergreen Drive murder suspect joins him in jail on charge of tampering

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect‘s brother has joined him in jail, charged with taking and concealing the alleged murder weapon.

Carlos Martin is charged with tampering with evidence, and his bond is set at $25,000.

Noel Martin

On the evening of October 9, police said Martin Jones was shot in the abdomen at 154 Evergreen Drive by Noel Martin.

Jones died from his wounds about a week later.

Witnesses told police Jones and Noel Martin were arguing because Jones thought Martin damaged his car. Neighbors said the two had a history of arguing and fighting.

Martin told police he shot Jones because he felt he was in danger when Jones ran at him.

Police questioned Carlos Martin, who said he heard two or three gunshots and saw Jones run away. He said he never saw a gun and denied taking the gun.

A witness said he heard shots and saw two men struggling with Noel Martin. He said one of the men took something from Noel Martin and ran to a vehicle with it, and he and another man drove away before police arrived.

Police said Noel Martin told them his brother Carlos took the gun and left with another man.