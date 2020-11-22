BTBL Ministries to host Gratitude Food Giveaway Nov. 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — BTBL Ministries will be giving away food to 70 families in need ahead of Thanksgiving at Lake Wichita tomorrow, Nov. 23, from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

BTBL Ministries officials said the food giveaway is open to the public, but it is recommended that people who want to go to the giveaway should register themselves by sending an email to btblministries@gmail.com.

In the subject line, type “Gratitude Food Giveaway.” Provide a name, contact information and the number of persons in your household.

One food package will be given away to each family. For people who do not register by email, the giveaway will be first-come-first-serve.

For people with physical limitations, BTBL Ministries does offer limited contactless delivery by curbside or to the porch as long as you live within 20 miles of Wichita Falls and get prior approval from officials.

Officials said proper social distancing rules and cleanliness will be adhered to.