Bubba McDaniel booked into jail for deadly conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A well known Wichita Falls personality Bubba McDaniel has been charged with deadly conduct, related to an incident on August 15 on Johnson Road in which police said shots were fired at another motorist.

Officers said they got multiple calls about gunshots from firefighters at Fire Station Number 6.

A man there told officers he was driving south on Fairway about 11:40 in the morning and turned right onto Johnson Road behind a white pickup turning right.

He said the driver of the truck slammed on the brakes so he began driving around the car and McDaniel started yelling at him “Do you know who I am?” I’m Bubba McDaniel!” he said they exchanged obscene gestures and he began to drive off and he saw McDaniel holding a handgun and he then heard gunshots and saw McDaniel pointing the gun at his vehicle.

He said his vehicle was struck at least once in the rear bumper.

A firefighter told officers he heard at least two shots and saw a white pickup speeding away.

Another firefighter heard at least one shot and went outside and found a shell casing.

A third firefighter also heard a gunshot and saw the pickup speed away.

And a fourth firefighter said she was in the vehicle bay and saw the pickup stop in front of the station and a man with short hair pulled out a pistol and fired shots down the road then drove off.

While searching the area, officers spotted a white vehicle parked down the street and say it was registered to McDaniel.

Police said McDaniel turned himself in on the charge on Tuesday.

McDaniel bond was set at $50,000. He has bonded out as of Wednesday morning.