Bubba McDaniel hosts Justice for Wilder peaceful protest, calls for WFPD chief to ‘do something’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Outside of the Wichita Falls Police Department station stood Bubba McDaniel along with a group of protestors carrying signs calling for justice for Wilder.

Bubba’s son, 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel’s, body was found at the home of James Staley’s on Oct. 11, 2018.

McDaniel’s message of frustration Friday night was directed to Chief Manuel Borrego and the entire police department.

“My son is never going to go away from you,” McDaniel said. “You’re going to have to do something. I want Borrego to name suspects. I want him to come out and actually name the charges, name what’s going on, say something about my son. Don’t just [leave] everyone in the dark.”

McDaniel and Wilder’s mother, Amber Odom, said they will hold more protests in the future.