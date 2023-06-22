WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls native Robert Bubba McDaniel is preparing to step back into the octagon for the first time in five years. It’s the first MMA fight of this caliber in Wichita Falls, but it’s also McDaniel’s last mixed martial arts fight of his professional career.

At 40 years old, McDaniel is choosing to close out his professional fighting career on his own terms, in his own hometown.

Bubba “The Menace” McDaniel began his professional fighting career in 2005, eventually making it onto FX’s The Ultimate Fighter, and later, fighting in the UFC.

“That was it, that was… Fighting was my life,” McDaniel said. “That was absolutely it.”

Now, nearly two decades later, McDaniel is finally getting the fight he’s always wanted.

“It’s always been the dream to have it in Wichita Falls with an actual professional MMA show,” McDaniel said.

Showdown in the Falls kicks off on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. with 12 professional mixed martial arts matches, with McDaniel facing off against fellow UFC veteran Brian Houston for the main event. McDaniel said it’s the perfect way to finish his professional MMA career.

“This’ll be my last hoo-rah for MMA, you know what I mean,” McDaniel said. “We’ve been waiting for so long to have MMA here, I’m glad to be able to send it off like this.”

McDaniel’s last MMA fight was in April of 2018, when he won by TKO in the first round. Now, more than five years later, he’s finally stepping back into the ring, one last time.

“I didn’t know that was my last fight,” McDaniel said. “It’s real tough to be away from something for so long that you love, you know, you feel kind of like a piece of you is gone.”

But as Bubba prepares to return to the ring on Saturday night, he can’t help but think about another piece of him that’s gone… His son, Wilder, who was murdered when he was 2 years old in October of 2018.

“I wish he was here,” McDaniel said. “I wish every day he was here.”

It’s something he can’t help but think about as he gets ready to return to the ring,

“Heck, right now he’d be seven. Ya know, like, ya know I wanted to watch him play baseball. I wanted to watch him run, things like that. I wanted to teach him how to fight.”

After Wilder died, Bubba took the fight out of the ring… and led it right to the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse.

For years, he was at the forefront of a movement that captivated the entire city, seeking Justice for Wilder. But there were many days when that fight seemed hopeless, until March 2023.

“1,614 days, you know what I mean?” McDaniel said. “The end result finally came.”

The man accused of his son’s murder, James Irven Staley III, was convicted and sentenced to life behind bars.

“I had about a day or two of, you know, excitement is not the word, it was kind of like, I actually got to take a breath,” McDaniel said.

But while Staley was on trial in Fort Worth, Bubba was back in Wichita Falls… He didn’t get to witness the trial, and he’s still not sure how to feel about it.

“They said there’s no knowing what would’ve happened to me. It’s a good and a bad thing. It’s good that I didn’t hurt the trial but it’s bad that I was robbed of being there.”

McDaniel said he can’t go back to see his son’s killer brought to justice, and even if he could, it wouldn’t bring his son back.

“That’s far past now,” McDaniel said. “There’s no being able to rewind time, sadly. Just like anything. If I could rewind time, it wouldn’t be to go back to that. It’d be going back way further.”

But as Bubba prepares for his first MMA fight since Wilder’s death, his wife and Wilder’s mom, Amber McDaniel, is getting prepared for a fight of her own… Not in a cage, but in a courtroom.

The legal battle to decide her punishment is set to begin in a few short months, after she pled guilty to endangering a child and tampering with evidence in connection to their son’s murder.

“I just keep going back to, how the hell did you let this happen?”

Bubba and Amber McDaniel have lived every parent;s nightmare since their son, Wilder, was murdered in October of 2018. They weren’t together at the time… And Amber had been in a relationship with James Staley III in the weeks before Wilder was found dead inside his home.

“Do I think she knew that he was being abused as such? No, I don’t think she thought it was that way.”

In 2021, Amber was charged with endangering a child and tampering with evidence in relation to her son’s murder. It led to another public outcry for Justice for Wilder, with some going as far as saying she deserves the same punishment as her son’s killer.

“People are hard on her. People are real hard on her, and I was hard on her too. I’ve been real hard on her at different times. There’s nobody harder on her than her.”

During Staley’s trial, she took the stand to testify against him… With no plea deal on the table for her pending charges, she did so at her own peril.

“If you were there through the whole time that she was on the stand, you got an actual feel for what was really happening to her on her side also, instead of just you know the one side that people are going to react the most to.”

Amber’s testimony painted a clear picture of the brief and volatile relationship she had with Staley.

“People are manipulated a lot. People are in bad situations a lot and stay there for a very long time. This was a very short time.”

Their lives changed forever in October 2018.. And Bubba knows Amber will never be the same.

“Amber died a long time ago. The Amber that everybody knew died, and I mean died. That is not the same person. She is a shell.”

Losing Wilder brought Amber and Bubba back together… And out of that tragedy came new life.

“When we had Phoenix, that’s the first time I was like, ‘Oh, she’s taken a real breath again.’ The only thing that’s put life back in her is that child. She’s a great mom, but now it’s her turn.”

Amber’s eligible for probation, but could spend significant time behind bars.

“She’s going to be a great mom to this child, no matter what happens. We’re gonna figure it out.”

No one knows what the future holds. They’re just hoping to find a way to move forward.

“People are like, aw, how could you forgive her? How could you this, how could you that? She’s the last living link of him.”

When Bubba steps into the ring on Saturday night, he’ll be fighting in his son’s memory.

“We made a Wilder corner for the fights.”

He knows nothing can prepare him for that moment..

“Standing in the Wilder corner as I fight my last fight there, that’s going to be trippy. I don’t know how I’m going to feel walking out and knowing I’m walking into his corner, just knowing there’s a lot that’s going to be never known.”

The older brother his son will never know, but that makes Bubba all the more thankful for Phoenix.

“To have a, what you call, a third chance, you know, I should count my lucky stars on that.”

This time, he’s not going to miss a single moment.

“It’s so much fun to just watch him grow up. Him at the gym right now is the funnest thing, because he runs over, if the girls are doing battle ropes, throwing those up and down, he grabs ropes and picks them up with him, ya know.”

Life truly is a gift… And whether it’s one last fight in the octagon… Or one more chance to be the best father he can… He’s not taking it for granted.

“Hopefully I can, you know, make it happen with Phoenix, man, be an even better version of what I was trying to be for Wilder.”