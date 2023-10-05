WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a September shooting involving former UFC fighter Bubba McDaniel now faces new felony charges in connection to the incident.

Edondre Lyntre Smith, 21, of Wichita Falls, now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury related to the alleged shooting that occurred on East Carolina Street on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The new charges were filed on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Smith has been jailed on four prior charges of aggravated assault since September 11, 2023, when he was taken into custody after a standoff with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team that lasted nearly two hours at the Highpoint Village Apartments. At the time of his initial arrest, no warrants had been issued in relation to the shooting involving McDaniel.

A judge set a $200,000 bond on each of the three new second-degree felony offenses filed against Smith. In total, Smith is now being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling over $750,000.

According to the affidavit, officers with the WFPD responded to United Regional on Sunday, September 10, 2023, just before 5:30 p.m., in reference to a patient with a gunshot wound. At the same time, officers were also dispatched to East Carolina Street in reference to a call for gunshots.

The affidavit said the gunshot victim had been struck in the left arm. Police said victims and witnesses on the scene could identify the suspect in the case as Smith because of a social media exchange with Smith. Police said they could identify Smith as a suspect based on the picture shown on the social media profile.

Authorities said the communication on social media between Smith and the victim was limited to meeting up to fight. Police said Smith shared his location with the victims, who then drove to that location.

According to the affidavit, the victims said they observed Smith in the area with a handgun in his right hand and he began to wave it around. The victims said Smith then began to shoot the firearm toward them, striking the vehicle they were in.

Police said one of the victims received a wound in his left arm, which was the victim being treated at United Regional.

WFPD officials told our crew on the scene on Sunday, September 10, 2023, that the gunshot victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit on Smith, officers said during interviews of witnesses and victims, it was determined that three subjects were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but only one was struck by bullets, one of whom received a gunshot wound. They said the other two victims were traveling in the struck vehicle.

Authorities said while processing the involved vehicle, they discovered multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said they later located a video from one of the victims’ cellular devices showing a subject with the same characteristics as Smith walking toward the vehicle, pointing a firearm at it, and firing multiple rounds.

Police later identified the gunshot victim as Robert “Bubba” McDaniel, 40, of Wichita Falls, a former UFC fighter and the father of Wilder McDaniel, a 2-year-old child who was murdered in October 2018.

The shooting took place on September 10, 2023, the day before McDaniel’s wife and Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, began a punishment trial in Fort Worth for charges of endangerment and tampering with evidence to which she pled guilty in connection to the murder of Wilder.

A records check on Smith revealed seven total arrests in Wichita County since October 2019, including multiple assault charges and gun-related charges.