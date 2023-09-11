WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The day before the mother of murdered 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel was set to begin her punishment trial in Fort Worth, Wilder’s father was shot and transported to Fort Worth.

Bubba McDaniel shared a post to his Facebook Monday morning, September 11, confirming that he had been hospitalized and was being sent for surgery at 8 a.m.

Included in the post, McDaniel shared pictures that appear to show bullet holes in the side of a vehicle, as well as blood inside of the car. Caution: The pictures may be graphic to some.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed 40-year-old Robert Charles McDaniel Jr., “Bubba,” was the victim in a shooting that took place on Sunday.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2023, officers were sent to the 200 block of East Carolina Street in response to reports of gunshots.

Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

Sergeant John Chesar with the Wichita Falls Police Department said while investigating that incident, the emergency room called the police and said a white male with a gunshot wound to his left arm was in the hospital.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said McDaniel was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Chesar said an altercation took place on East Carolina Street in Wichita Falls, and shots were fired. He said it is not known who shot the victim or the details of the altercation leading to the gunshots being fired.

The incident took place the day before Amber McDaniel was set to begin her punishment trial after she pled guilty in April 2023 to charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of her son, Wilder, in 2018.

Amber McDaniel, whose testimony during the capital murder trial of James Staley for Wilder’s death played a pivotal role in securing a guilty verdict, faces a sentence ranging from probation to a decade or more behind bars on the two felony charges to which she pled guilty.

Amber McDaniel’s punishment trial was set to begin on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. It is unknown at this time if this incident will affect the schedule of proceedings.

Further details have not been released at this time. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.