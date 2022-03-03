WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former UFC fighter Bubba McDaniel, father of Wilder McDaniel who was allegedly murdered by James Staley, has signed a plea deal on his pending charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wichita County jail booking photo

The notice of a plea bargain was filed Thursday in 89th District Court. It calls for McDaniel to plead guilty for a six-year probated sentence.

The charge dates to an August 15, 2020 incident on Johnson Road when police said shots were fired after a confrontation between motorists.

The other driver says the driver in a pickup ahead slammed on the brakes so he began driving around the truck and the driver yelled “Do you know who I am? I’m Bubba McDaniel!”

The other driver said they exchanged obscene gestures then he drove off, heard two gunshots.

Police said one shot struck the victim’s bumper.

McDaniel later posted that he was acting in defense of his family.