Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the title of the suspect’s husband. We regret the error.

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman has bonded out of jail after officials with the Electra Police Department said she dropped off several buckets full of “what appeared to be human waste” at the police station.

Mindy Stephens mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Mindy Janette Stephens, 46, of Electra, is charged with illegal dumping over 5 pounds and under 500 pounds, a Class B Misdemeanor, and a violation of the Texas Health Safety Code.

Stephens was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and was released on Friday, December 2, 2022, after posting her $2,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the Electra Police Department said an officer observed on security cameras someone putting something outside of the front of the Police Department, located in the 100 block of East Cleveland Avenue.

Police said the officer went outside and discovered three 5-gallon buckets of what appeared to be human waste. The officer said he saw a person in an all-white hazmat suit with a yellow mask walking to a tan SUV with a trailer.

According to the affidavit, the officer asked the person what they were doing, and a female stated that the buckets were “human [expletive]” and that she was dropping them off. The officer said the female then got in the vehicle and drove off.

Authorities said a Lieutenant with the Electra Police Department reviewed the security camera footage and recognized the woman’s voice to be Stephens due to him speaking with Stephens earlier in the day in reference to the buckets of human excrement.

Police then contacted officials with the City of Electra to report what took place due to the fact that Stephens is married to the Assitant Fire Chief of the Electa Volunteer Fire Department. They said they would contact Stephens and request that she come pick up the buckets or that she could face charges.

According to the affidavit, at around 5:23 p.m., city officials said they were sending a wastewater employee to the police department to pick up the buckets because Stephens contacted them and refused to retrieve the buckets. Stephens told city officials it was not her problem.

Police said the three buckets had a combined weight of about 50 pounds.

A records check on Stephens revealed several prior assault charges against her, the most recent occurring in 2020. According to that affidavit, she was charged with aggravated assault family violence after allegedly attacking a man with a set of keys, puncturing his hand and arm in several places.

In 2021, Stephens pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault and served a short prison sentence.