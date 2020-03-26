1  of  3
Budding business Pho Corner offers free food giveaway to community before doors even open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local establishment that has yet to open its doors for business wants to help those in need during this trying time.

The owners of Pho Corner on Midwestern Parkway are taking matters in their own hands and are giving away free sacks of food this Saturday for those who need it most and in a drive-thru fashion to promote social distancing.

“We want to give back to the community,” owner Phillip Allen said. “The community is very important for us not only because when our business does open we’re going to thrive off that community but also we live in, we see the pain, we see the suffering we see how this is affecting everybody.”

So far they have 400 bags of food to distribute, filled with oranges, ham, cheese and bread.

However, you can help.

  • When: Saturday
  • Times 9 a.m.–noon: Single parents, seniors, disabled, expecting mothers and service industry| noon–4 p.m.: All others, while supplies last
  • Where: Pho Corner, 3110 Midwestern Parkway, Suite A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
  • How: Curbside service only. Please do not get out of your vehicle. This allows remaining in compliance with state guidelines for social distancing.

They are accepting donations if you are able to assist in either sourcing more supply or add more products in those bags.

If you would like to donate, click here, if you would like to volunteer, contact Phillip Allen here.

