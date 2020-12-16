Buddy The Elf Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie Character In Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Who is your favorite Christmas character? Well, according to Twitter data tracked by ForeverMoments.com Texas’ is Buddy The Elf.
The map of the Country’s favorite Christmas characters is categorized based on geotagged Twitter data since December 1, tracking tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases about popular Christmas movie characters (not just the name of the movie) in each state.
For example, “Buddy the Elf” or “Clark Griswold.” Over 220,000 tweets were tracked. Tweets about Christmas songs were also excluded to make sure certain characters did not skew results.
The state breakdown is as follows:
Buddy the Elf (Elf) – 15 states
The Grinch (all movie versions included) – 11 states
Rudolph (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer) – 7 states
Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) – 6 states
George Bailey (It’s a Wonderful Life) – 3 states
Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) – 2 states
John McClane – 2 states
Ralphie Parker (A Christmas Story) – 1 state
Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) – 1 state
Willie “Bad Santa” Soke (Bad Santa) – 1 state
Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) – 1 state
Other popular movie characters such as Frosty the Snowman, Cindy Lou Who, Gizmo, and Scrooge did not win any states.