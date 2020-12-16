Buddy The Elf Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie Character In Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Who is your favorite Christmas character? Well, according to Twitter data tracked by ForeverMoments.com Texas’ is Buddy The Elf.

The map of the Country’s favorite Christmas characters is categorized based on geotagged Twitter data since December 1, tracking tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases about popular Christmas movie characters (not just the name of the movie) in each state.

For example, “Buddy the Elf” or “Clark Griswold.” Over 220,000 tweets were tracked. Tweets about Christmas songs were also excluded to make sure certain characters did not skew results.

The state breakdown is as follows:

Buddy the Elf (Elf) – 15 states

The Grinch (all movie versions included) – 11 states

Rudolph (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer) – 7 states

Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) – 6 states

George Bailey (It’s a Wonderful Life) – 3 states

Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) – 2 states

John McClane – 2 states

Ralphie Parker (A Christmas Story) – 1 state

Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) – 1 state

Willie “Bad Santa” Soke (Bad Santa) – 1 state

Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) – 1 state

Other popular movie characters such as Frosty the Snowman, Cindy Lou Who, Gizmo, and Scrooge did not win any states.