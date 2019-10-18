Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

If you are not sure how you will be spending your weekend you can celebrate Down Syndrome at the annual Buddy Walk on Saturday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are not sure how you will be spending your weekend you can celebrate Down Syndrome at the annual Buddy Walk on Saturday.

The fun-filled event brings the community together integrating them with those who have Down Syndrome.

The Buddy Walk started last year when co-chair Katie Lindemann, whose daughter has Down Syndrome, said she believed not much is done in the community to support those living with the genetic condition.

The first year was a success, raising money for the Arc of Wichita County so this year they decided to make it even bigger.

“It’s a great way for our community members just to interact with people with Down Syndrome,” Lindemann said. “It’s a great way to just celebrate their lives and show that their lives are really important and they are really major parts of our community.”

You can register online to participate or onsite at 9:00 Saturday morning at the Texoma Cowboy Church Arena.

Registration for adults is $20 and $15 for children.

The one-mile fun walk starts at 10:00 and the fun continues until 1:00 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the Arc of Wichita County and toward purchasing new uniforms for the Miracle League.