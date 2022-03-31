WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was convicted and given probation in 2019 in a bizarre case of child abuse has been arrested a fourth time since being placed on probation.

Wichita County Jail booking photo

Prosecutors have once again filed a motion to revoke Buford Whisenant’s three years probation, and he was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, March 31.

His last arrest was in December 2021, when he and Tiffany Whisenant were arrested for theft at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Since being placed on probation for child abuse, Whisenant has had his probation terms modified at least three times, and five motions to revoke have been filed.

The last modification required him to serve a term in a substance abuse facility in lieu of time in prison for 45 to 120 days, and he was discharged from it for non-attendance and failure to submit to drug testing.

Other previous violations of his probation listed include: an incident in which he pushed Tiffany Whisenant, stole items at Walmart, used marijuana and meth multiple times and failed to pay fees and fines.

Prosecutors ask that his probation be revoked and he be sentenced to prison for not less than 2 years or more than 10 years. Whisenant’s original sentence for child abuse was 10 years prison, suspended by the judge to three years probation.

He and codefendant Jennifer Nash got probated sentences for abuse to a 14-year-old boy in 2016.

Officers said both defendants admitted shooting pellets at the boy as a discipline and using other forms of punishment, such as giving him only Ramen noodles to eat.

They also said Whisenant and Nash made the boy stand and stare at a strip of duct tape on the wall while holding cans of peas and raising his arms up and down.

The boy said if he quit looking at the tape, Whisenant shot him with an airsoft pellet.

He also had to do squats and pushups, and when he could do no more, he was shot again or struck with a bar of soap wrapped inside a pillowcase.