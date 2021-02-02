‘Building Bridges’ offers virtual, face-to-face support meetings for grieving children, teens, families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls’ “Building Bridges” weekly support group will offer a hybrid of virtual and face-to-face meetings in observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Participants will have the option to choose either fully virtual or in-person meetups once a week for six consecutive weeks.

Building Bridges meets weekly beginning February 23 until March 30, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Hospice of Wichita Falls Bereavement & Meeting center, located at 4909 Johnson Road.

Each one-hour session, whether virtual or in-person, will contain the same curriculum and will provide the opportunity to engage in a one-on-one conversation with the program coordinator to discuss each week’s topics, activities, and sensitive conversations.

Each session will be scheduled according to the participants scheduling needs.

Building Bridges is free to the public and offered to families grieving any type of death, not just families who have used hospice services.

The death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

The deadline to register is February 15.

You can call (940) 691-0982 or visit Building Bridges’ page on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website to register.