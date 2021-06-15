Building owner contemplates new plans as demolition begins on old building on Indiana Avenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City Council approved to contribute to the demolition of an old building on Indiana Avenue.

The building is currently owned by developer Will Kelty. The city will assist kelt with funds up to $250,000 or half of the demolition costs.

The building has been around since the early 1900s at least. Kelty says he wants to preserve as much of the building as he can.

“There are a lot of unknowns that are gonna be worked out during this week as far as what I can rebuild there. And I’ve got a structural engineer as well as an architect ready to jump in and start designing the new building as soon as I know what I have to start with,” Kelty said.

Kelty says he initially looked to turn the area into a parking lot but has changed his mind since looking at the building. He also says he hopes to move some tenants into the building.

He already has one business in mind to be a silent partner on if everything goes well.