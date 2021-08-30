Bulldog Stadium bleachers to be replaced with aluminum bleachers

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett School Board decided the future of Bulldog Stadium.

Burkburnett will be replacing their concrete bleachers with aluminum bleachers from Souther Bleacher Company.

This comes after the stadium was deemed unsafe due to rusting support pipes under the concrete bleachers.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen says the project will be funded entirely by the school board and varsity games should be played there again next year. Owen also says they hope to get the bleachers up by soccer season but it may take until right before next football season to complete the project.