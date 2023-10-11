WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bully’s Bar and Grill has closed its doors after serving the Texoma community for 18 years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, it was announced that the bar and grill on Seymour Highway had closed permanently.

The post said the owners of the bar were retiring after 18 years of business.

“We appreciate all the business and support we’ve received over the last many years, and we are excited to move forward,” the post reads. “Business has been really great, especially these last few years.”

Bully’s opened in 2005, and their food has earned them over a 4.5 star review from local Texomans.

The post said they will be announcing on their page a sale for their memorabilia, as well as the supplies for the restaurant and bar.