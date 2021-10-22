Burglar finds out it may be ‘Dirt Cheap,’ but it’s not free

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a man caught inside a trailer belonging to the Dirt Cheap store on Southwest Parkway told them he thought it would be ok to pick out and take what he wanted of any broken merchandise.

Clark Chandler was charged with burglary after police said he told them he went inside the trailer behind the store to grab some items after he was told by a friend it was free for the taking.

Police said a representative of the store said they had seen Clark in the trailer on their surveillance camera, and that they have been having issues with people taking things from it.

She said items in the trailer are being sent back to distributors.