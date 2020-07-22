Burglar leaves paint trail during break-in, leads police to another theft charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police said wet paint that a burglar stepped in during a break-in, helped them track him down and that lead to another theft charge.

Nicholas James was arrested last week for warrants issued in October for a burglary and theft.



A woman told police her apartment was broken into in October through a window after someone removed an air conditioner.



Police found that when the burglar came in, he stepped in wet paint and tracked it through the apartment.



The shoe prints were distinctive to Nike brand shoes.



On the same day, police said a witness told them James asked her friend for a change of shoes and clothing, and the shoes were Nike’s. She said he asked her to take him to a house on Old Iowa Park Road so he could sell some tools.



The tools that were sold to that person matched those taken in the burglary.



Another victim on the same day reported she gave James a ride and noticed he had a white rosary necklace that belonged to one of her children.



She said she confronted him about it and a pair of pearl earrings belonging to her sister fell out of his pocket.



She said she then searched James’ bag and found other items belonging to her sister.



The next day she said she and her sister met James at a home on Bridwell and he returned all their missing property, but she still filed charges of theft.