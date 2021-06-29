Burglar of convenience stores sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 47-year-old Wichita Falls man gets a jail sentence after his probation for one burglary is revoked, and he pleads guilty to two store burglaries.

Julio Cesar Garcia was sentenced on Tuesday, June 29 by Judge Meredith Kennedy to three 10 year sentences in state jail.

Wichita County Jail booking

Garcia was charged with break-ins at two Wichita Falls convenience stores this past February. Police say in both burglaries the metal siding was unscrewed and peeled back, then a hole was punched into the wall. Lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash were taken.

Police obtained surveillance video from the Quik Stop on Holliday, showing Garcia with a plastic bag partially covering his face pulling the video camera off the wall.

Officers say the camera captured a very close-up shot of his face and the store owner recognized him as a regular customer who lived in a nearby hotel.

When questioned, police say Garcia said he would not say anything but would take them to where the lottery tickets were stashed and showed them a large wad of bills inside his jacket pocket. He said he was forced to do the burglary by someone else, but would not identify that person.

When police questioned Garcia about the burglary at the Zoom Zoom on Scott, they say he denied being involved, though admitted he did the one at Quik Stop.

After further questioning and being told they also had surveillance video of him in the Zoom Zoom, they say he admitted it and said he had been drinking a lot of alcohol and doing meth after his mother passed away, and that his life was a mess.