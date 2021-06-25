Burglar of mom’s home going to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who burglarized his own mother’s house is going to prison after a judge revokes his probation which would have been completed in a short time.

Jason Chatman, 39, was ruled in violation for not reporting to his probation officer, not providing proof of his community service work and nonpayment of fees.

Jason Chatman Wichita County Jail booking photo

His attorney said he had a letter from the victim, Chatman’s mother, agreeing with the plea agreement.

Police said Chatman was found at his mother’s and stepfather’s home on Rathgeber Road by his stepfather in 2017 and fled the scene.

A 9-millimeter handgun, tools and two large wine jugs filled with coins were taken.

Chatman later told police he sold the gun and took the jugs of coins to a United store and exchanged them for $514 in bills.

Chatman has a previous burglary conviction and several burglary arrests, numerous drug possession cases and also numerous charges of violating probation.