Burglar who left driver’s license at scene sentenced

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A careless burglar who got caught after he left his driver’s license in a church he burglarized pleads guilty to four burglaries on Friday, April 22, 2021.

Mykel Foster was sentenced to 12 months in state jail on the four burglaries, and a fifth charge was dismissed.

Mykel Foster Wichita County Jail booking photo from September 2020

His convictions include burglaries last year at Life Church on Seymour Highway, Rider High School later the same morning, and a restaurant.

A representative of the church said the night of the break-in that an alarm went off at around 3 a.m. but he thought it was a false alarm. However, when he arrived at the church he noticed an office window was broken.

Inside, he found drawers pulled out and cabinets gone through.

He also found a backpack in a chair next to the broken window with Foster’s driver’s license in it.

The Rider Burglary happened about an hour and a half after the church burglary when a man was recorded coming in through a window near the library and taking cash from the cafeteria kitchen office.