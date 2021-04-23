Burglar who left driver’s license at scene sentenced

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A careless burglar who got caught after he left his driver’s license in a church he burglarized pleads guilty to four burglaries on Friday, April 22, 2021.
Mykel Foster was sentenced to 12 months in state jail on the four burglaries, and a fifth charge was dismissed.
His convictions include burglaries last year at Life Church on Seymour Highway, Rider High School later the same morning, and a restaurant.
A representative of the church said the night of the break-in that an alarm went off at around 3 a.m. but he thought it was a false alarm. However, when he arrived at the church he noticed an office window was broken.
Inside, he found drawers pulled out and cabinets gone through.
He also found a backpack in a chair next to the broken window with Foster’s driver’s license in it.
The Rider Burglary happened about an hour and a half after the church burglary when a man was recorded coming in through a window near the library and taking cash from the cafeteria kitchen office.