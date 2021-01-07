Burglaries of guns sends Electra man to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is sentenced to four years in prison for two burglaries in which guns were taken.

Jacob Wesley Cook, 20, pleaded guilty for a burglary in 2019 and had his probation revoked for a 2019 burglary conviction.

In the 2018 burglary, three shotguns and two handguns were taken from a home on Glisson Street in Electra.

In September 2019, two shotguns and a handgun were taken.

A burglary was reported at a house on Louisiana Court in Electra, and when police arrived they said they saw a man wearing all black running from the home carrying long guns.

An officer yelled at Cook to stop, but Cook continued to run and dropped the guns as he jumped over a fence.

Cook was found after a search and police said he was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes.

Officers later found gloves and sweat pants in a trash can.

Cook also has a pending charge from February 2020 for unlawfully carrying a firearm.