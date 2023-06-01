WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are looking for two men who broke into the Arby’s on Kemp Thursday morning and then got the safe open.

Police said it was reported around 7:30 a.m., June 01, 2023, by a manager when he arrived. He said the back door was open, and the safe was broken into.

Security video showed two men in hoodies shattering the front door around 2 a.m., then leaving through the back door after burglarizing the safe and being picked up by a vehicle. The manager said the store has an active alarm, but it was not set.

Police said a description of the vehicle may come later, and little details on the burglars were available, other than one was taller wearing a tan hoodie and black pants and one was shorter in a black and gray hoodie and black pants.