Burk city leaders working to revitalize downtown

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett city leaders are in the beginning stages of helping revitalize downtown.

Joe and Joe barbershop started in 1938 right smack in downtown Burkburnett also known as Boomtown. It later became Joe and Joe and Granddaughter after Joe’s granddaughter decided to join the business.

Downtown was booming back in those days but now it is starting to die off as businesses are starting to head out towards the highway. Owner Susan Mitchell has remained in the same place for 81 years.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere but downtown,” Mitchell said. “I grew up coming downtown and back in those days, Saturday’s was the day to come downtown. It was like a big social.”

On Monday Burkburnett city leaders decided to come up with a master plan to help revitalize downtown.

“It’s kind of been a while since we really looked at trying to revitalize downtown,” Burkburnett City Manager Lawrence Cutrone said. “So, this process that we are about to start a creation of our downtown master plan will be the beginning stages of that.”

Mitchell said the revitalization project is much needed.

“I drive through towns like Saint Jo and Sherman where the downtown, there’s just people moving around and the hustle and the bustle of even a small town,” Mitchell said. “There’s just something so unique about that.”

Debee Stahr has owned Little Critters Pet Shop downtown for 35 years and she said there are certain things she’d like to see downtown.

“This should be small businesses, owned by individuals down here that you don’t get out on the highway where big box stores go,” Stahr said.

The hope is when this project is complete, more businesses will come and give the citizens something to be proud of.

Cutrone said they plan to do interviews, have an online survey and have community meetings in December to get feedback on the project in hopes of having the plan finalized by the end of January.