BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Some unrelated police investigations land two in jail on drug manufacturing and delivery charges.

According to the arrest warrants, Burkburnett police were following up on a theft and looking for a suspect named “Eddie.” They went to an address on East Fifth Street which was referred to as, “The biggest drug house in Burk”, looking for him.

While there, Andrew Just rode up on a bicycle and told the officers he lived there. Just said Eddie frequents the address but does not live there.

The officers informed Just about the narcotic sales accusations, and he said he had heard the same thing from numerous people, but denied using or selling narcotics.

Just gave the officers permission to search the house. Sarah Davis came out of the house and spoke with the officers. Just referred to Davis as his wife and said she lived with him.

Just and Davis both signed a written consent to search form. Police found numerous meth items, including several smoking pipes, bongs, scales and dozens of baggies often used to distribute the narcotic. They also found a notebook with a record of narcotic transactions, the dollar amount, and the purchaser. All are common for the delivery of narcotics, according to the report.

The address on East Fifth Street is less than 1,000 yards away from the First Methodist Church, which is a Drug-Free Zone. Just and Davis were charged with the manufacture, and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Their bonds were set at $35,000 each. Both remained in jail custody Saturday afternoon.

Burkburnett police, Wichita County deputies, and investigators from the Wichita County District Attorney Drug Enforcement Division responded to the scene.