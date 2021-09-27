Burk couple charged with endangerment after child eats THC “edible”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brittany Martinez and Just Kidwell Wichita County Jail booking photos

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett couple may face trials for child endangerment after police said they left a THC edible product close enough so that a child was able to get and eat it.

Burkburnett police were called to United Regional Hospital on August 8 about a child who had ingested THC.

The officer said the little girl was asleep when she arrived and identified the girl’s mother as Brittany Martinez, and Martinez’s boyfriend, Justin Kidwell.

  • Brittany Martinez Wichita County Jail booking photo
  • Justin Kidwell Wichita County Jail booking photo

A detective said Kidwell admitted possessing an edible containing 120 milligrams of THC and he had put it in the backseat so he could dispose of it but had forgotten about it until he saw the child eating it.

The detective said Martinez admitted knowing the THC product was inside the car in the same area as her daughter’s car seat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News