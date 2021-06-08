Burk High School nominated for military honor

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett High School was announced as a finalist in the Military Child Education Coalitions Annual Student 2 Student Team of the Year competition.

The program brings military and civilian students together to welcome incoming classmates, create positive environments, support academic excellence, and ease transitions for military-connected students around the world.

The official announcement of winners will take place July 19-21 during the MCEC virtual national training seminar.

Winners are chosen from three school levels and there is an overall school chosen as the elite team of the year.

