BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, program has been the deciding factor for whether or not elementary and junior high students pass their grades and have been implemented for years now.

But some school districts are hoping to change that.

A state organization called Raise Your Hand Texas visited Burkburnett I.S.D. Thursday to discuss test reform, hoping to spark change throughout the state by having lawmakers look at more efficient ways, with the STAAR test included, to decide a student’s education for the entire year rather than just one test. The organization said it starts with community input.

“We want to know what does our community see that we need to do as a school district, what are their hopes and dreams for our graduates and our kids, and how can we best monitor that and how can we best report the progress to that?” Dr. Brad Owen said.

Burkburnett Superintendent Dr. Brad Qwen said they’re using the community-based accountability system, and said once that curriculum is put in place, and the progress is tracked, they will then take their data to state legislators.