WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who has been jailed since August 2023 on charges of sex crimes against a child is granted reduced bonds, though they may not be as low as he was hoping for.

Paul Whittaker, 41, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual performance of a child. Each of the three charges came with a bond originally set at $200,000.

Paul Whittaker in the 78th District Court on Thursday, January 4, 2024 (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

78th District Court Cudge Meredith Kennedy granted the bond reduction after a hearing that was held on Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024.

Whittaker’s defense attorney Marty Cannedy argued during the hearing that Whittaker was living paycheck to paycheck before his arrest in August 2023 and that he’d been on probation for an unrelated charge at the time of his arrest.

Cannedy later called Whittaker’s mother to the stand, who testified that Whittaker would live with her upon his release if his bonds were lowered.

During cross-examination, Whittaker’s mother was observed being non-responsive while on the stand. Many objections were made during her testimony, eventually leading Judge Kennedy to intervene with the uncooperative witness.

Ultimately, Whittaker’s bonds were reduced by $50,000 each, bringing the bonds on each of the three counts to $150,000.

Judge Kennedy added that Whittaker would need to find somewhere to live other than his mother’s home if he were to post his reduced bonds and be released from jail.

As of Monday afternoon, January 8, 2024, Whittaker remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail.