Burk man charged after allegedly hitting wife, throwing her into snow for ‘running her mouth’

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is accused of throwing his wife out into the snow for “running her mouth”.

Charles Burden is charged with assault of a family member.

Burkburnett police said on Wednesday the victim told them Burden became physically violent during an argument and hit her in the face at least 10 times and slammed her head into the floor.

The victim told police when she tried to get to her cell phone, Burden picked her up and threw her outside into the snow.

Police said she had dried blood on her cheek, nose and lips and a cut on her forehead.

Officers said Burden admitted he became angry because his wife was “running her mouth” and also admitted to preventing her form using her phone.

Authorities said Burden also admitted he threw her over his shoulder and carried her outside.