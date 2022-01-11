Burk man charged after allegedly receiving ‘mountain of meth’ by mail

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is facing drug charges after investigators with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division allege he was receiving what one official referred to as a “mountain of meth” by mail.

Roy Oates’ mugshot from Wichita Co. Jail roster

Roy Lawrence Oates, 61, of Burkburnett, is charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance in PG 1, over 400 grams in a drug-free zone.

According to the arrest affidavit, in December 2021, an investigator with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office received information from a cooperating defendant advising that Oates was receiving methamphetamine in the mail.

The investigator then contacted an inspector with the United States Postal Service, who was able to locate 30 packages addressed to Oates from California.

On January 7, 2022, the investigator learned of a package that was intercepted by a U.S. Postal Service inspector addressed to Oates’ residence in the 200 block of Gresham Road in Burkburnett.

The affidavit said the package contained within three candles, each containing a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for meth.

The combined weight of the methamphetamine hidden in the candles was approximately 435 grams.

On Monday, January 10, Oates arrived at the post office in Burkburnett to pick up the package, where he was later detained.

The affidavit states the postal inspector witnessed Oates admitting to coming to the post office to pick up a package that contained methamphetamine.

The investigator said Oates told him the methamphetamine was his and that he enjoyed using meth.

Upon a search of Oates, a plastic bag containing about 4.5 grams of meth was found.

According to the affidavit, a search of Oates’ residence revealed four more plastic bags identical to the ones found in the candles, each containing a small amount of meth.

The affidavit also said the investigator located two large pieces of a waxy substance that was heavily interlaced with meth inside an open safe in the residence.

The total weight of the meth found in the house was about 267 grams.

The affidavit said the total weight of the methamphetamine found in the candles, in the residence and on Oates’ person was about 702 grams.

The residence is located within 1,000 feet of the agricultural barn for the Burkburnett Independent School District, also on Gresham Street, adding the drug-free zone enhancement.

Oates is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $150,000 bond.