WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is jailed on $100,000 bond for the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl, possibly on her birthday.

Evan Cantrell, 22, was booked into jail Wednesday, July 19, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Wichita Falls police said the report was filed by the girl’s mother after she was told by her mother, the victim’s grandmother, that the girl had disclosed the assault. The mother told police her daughter has always been truthful, and that she had talked to her about body safety and that it was never right for someone to touch her private area.

The charge lists the assault as happening in late May, because the girl said she thought it happened on her birthday, and she did not report it when it happened because she did not want to ruin her day.

In a forensic interview, police said the victim recalled all the events that day in chronological order. Her mother said Cantrell was at her house because she was in a relationship with his brother.

The grandmother told police her granddaughter told her Cantrell was helping her with her sight words, and after they finished, he asked her to snuggle with him in her bed. She said he assaulted her with his finger, and she told him to stop, and he left.

The grandmother said her granddaughter has never lied to her in the past and since the alleged assault, she has been withdrawn and keeps to herself, while before she had been very social.

Police said the girl’s account of events that day remained consistent all three times she related them to her grandmother, mother, and the forensic interviewer.