WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man charged with continuous sexual assault of a girl over the course of four years is headed to prison.

Ronnie Wren Woods, Jr., 42, pled guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child during a scheduled pre-trial conference on Friday morning, October 20, 2023, in the 78th District Court. Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Woods to 32 years in prison.

In March of 2023, a woman told Burkburnett police officers that Woods had sexually assaulted her 12-year-old daughter, which Woods later denied.

During a forensic interview, the child victim said Woods had assaulted her as recently as the week before, and she said the first took place when she was just eight years old.

After entering his plea, Woods was questioned about his ex-wife Ashley Kruger, who was accused of conspiring with him to try and bribe the victim to change her story.

Woods testified that Kruger didn’t try to influence the victim that he was aware of, and then denied she attempted to spend a large sum of money to bribe the child.

Kruger has been jailed since April on charges of conspiracy and tampering with a witness. She’s set for a pre-trial hearing of her own next Friday, October 27.