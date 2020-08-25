Burk mother charged after daughters test positive for drugs

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— A Burkburnett mother is charged with two counts of child endangerment after her daughters test positive for drugs.

37-year-old Sharissea Young was booked into jail Tuesday with bonds totaling $20,000.

According to her arrest affidavits, Burkburnett police received information that Young tested positive for marijuana during her pregnancy and in February tested positive for meth.

Police said Young admitted using drugs while she was pregnant.

An investigator requested hair follicle tests on her two daughters last month.

Results showed one girl tested positive for cocaine and the other for meth.

Jail records show three previous arrests for theft.