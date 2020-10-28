Burk officials open community center for residents without power

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

More than 1,000 homes in Burkburnett are without power according to Oncor and city officials are stepping in to help residents tonight.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— More than 1,000 homes in Burkburnett are without power according to Oncor and city officials are stepping in to help residents tonight.

They’re opening up the community center to residents without power.

Residents planning to come out are encouraged to bring blankets and sleeping bags, and city officials said they will find additional cots for those who don’t have anything to sleep on.

The community center is located at 735 Davy Dr. in Burkburnett.

Oncor officials said power is expected to be restored Wednesday.

If you have any questions, call the non-emergency police department number at (940)-569-2231 and press 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News