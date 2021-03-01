Burk PD: Naked woman tries to escape police in semi-truck, then kicks detention officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested after police said she was running in a roadway naked, tried to flee in a running semi-truck, and later kicked a detention officer in the crotch.

Armonique Karnett Jefferson, 35, is charged with assault of an officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Jefferson was booked into the Wichita County Jail Friday, February 26 and is held on bonds totaling $7,000.

Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said they got the report of the naked woman around 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 26.

Authorities said a witness reported the naked woman went into the Maverick Trucking Yard on Ameron Road.

While a search was in progress, officers said a man began yelling from across the parking lot and they located Jefferson inside of a running semi-truck, attempting to put it in gear and leave.

According to authorities, Jefferson ignored their commands to put her hands behind her back, then resisted their efforts to handcuff her.

Jefferson got out and ran north until officers caught up to her and took her to the ground.

Officers said Jefferson continued to resist while on the ground.

While being booked into jail and being asked intake questions by a nurse, authorities said Jefferson became angry and kicked a detention officer in the testicles.