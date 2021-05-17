Burk PD officials warn of new scam

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department are warning the public of a new technique going around to scam citizens.

According to a Facebook post, the criminals are claiming to operate as employees of Oncor, informing people they are behind on their bills.

The suspect then requests the victim to purchase a Bitcoin voucher and read the information to them so they can redeem the currency.

The officials also said if you believe you are being scammed, contact the Burkburnett Police Department prior to sending any money.

They also say a good indicator that someone is trying to scam you is they want you to pay in some odd form of currency like iTunes gift cards, cryptocurrency, Western Union, etc.