Burk PD says man stole two trucks from dealer, totals one while high on heroin

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Abilene man is charged with stealing two Ford F-150 pickups from a car dealer in Burkburnett, and officers say he totaled one in a wreck while he was high on heroin.

Paul Satterfield was arrested for two theft charges in Burkburnett and also has a warrant for theft in Tarrant County.

Wichita County jail booking

Police say a 2018 F-150 was stolen from Pruitt Ford on January 11 and was recovered by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on January 26 but it was totaled in a wreck.

A Burkburnett detective traveled to Walters where it was impounded and found a casino player’s card between the front seat and console, belonging to Satterfield.

The detective obtained information from casino security that Satterfield and his wife had been in the truck at the casino.

On May 17, another F-150 was reported stolen at Pruitt Ford, sometime after April 28, and the detective found a carfax report showing Satterfield had it serviced near Houston on May 16.

Then, on May 21, Burkburnett PD got information that that truck was in their jurisdiction, towing a trailer with a lawnmower.

An officer made a stop of the truck on I-44 and said Satterfield was driving it.

The detective arrived and said Satterfield told him he had borrowed the truck from his brother.

Later, the detective said Satterfield agreed to answer questions and admitted stealing both trucks from Pruitt Ford, but at first, denied wrecking the first truck in Oklahoma.

In another interview, the detective said Satterfield admitted being high on heroin and falling asleep behind the wheel and wrecking it.