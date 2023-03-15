Mugshot of Damian Michael Welch from his arrest in November 2021 (Wichita County Jail)

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Burkburnett High School student while she was changing clothes in the JROTC women’s changing room in November 2021 have been dropped.

The pending case against Damian Michael Welch, 19, of Burkburnett, has been dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury returned a no bill.

The request for the dismissal of the case was signed by Robert Woodruff, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2, and filed with the Deputy Justice Clerk on February 16, 2023.

Welch was 17 years old when the alleged incident was said to have occurred on November 1, 2021.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that the Burkburnett Independent School District Police Department was notified of the alleged incident following an interview with the alleged victim on November 4, 2021.

The alleged victim told a detective with the Burkburnett Police Department that she was changing clothes in the JROTC logistics room. She told police that Welch was the JROTC logistics officer at the time.

According to authorities, the alleged victim said Welch came into the changing room and slid the curtain open, grabbed her by the shoulders, and assaulted her.