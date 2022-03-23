BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Burkburnett high school students are charged with assaulting another girl on a school bus because they suspected she was ” snitching” on them.

Kristen Moon and two juvenile students are charged with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Friday, March 11, a BISD officer was contacted about an assault on a BISD bus the afternoon of Thursday, March 10.

The officer and school administrators went to the transportation office and viewed video from the bus camera.

They said it showed three female students hitting another girl 8-10 times.

The victim’s mother then arrived at the high school to speak to administrators and officers.

They spoke to her and her daughter, and they said the victim had bruising to her face around her eyes.

When asked why the other students assaulted her, she told them she had been in trouble and gone to the school office for having a vape, and the other three students thought she was “snitching” on them.