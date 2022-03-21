WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assaulting another woman in a bar parking lot and then telling a police officer ‘she was going back and find the victim and finish what she had started.’

According to an affidavit, Makayla Gendron is accused of assault causing bodily injury.

She was arrested after police say she left the bar on Jacksboro Highway following the assault on Friday night.

According to an affidavit, an officer spotted the car at Midwestern and Hampstead and pulled it over and said Gendron was in the passenger seat and was yelling, “I know why you pulled us over. It’s because of me fighting.”

The officer said she was very irate and had blood on her cheek and right knuckles. She said it was from the fight. Police also said she would “give that b**** reason to actually call the cops on me” and that she was going to go back to the bar and finish what she started.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her car at the bar and Gendron opened the car door and began to punch her with her fists and pull her hair.

A witness told police he pulled Gendron off the victim and out of the car.

Gendron has two prior arrests for assaults including one in Burkburnett last year in which police say she got in an argument with her roommate and punched him in the eye.

The roommate told police “it felt like a grown-*** man hit me.”