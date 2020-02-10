Burk woman arrested after child tests positive for several drugs

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with two counts of child endangerment after police said a two-and-a-half-year-old child in her care tested positive for multiple drugs despite her claim that she “only smokes marijuana.”

Wille Jean Monroe of Burkburnett, 58, was booked into jail Friday, January 31. She had bonds set at $20,000 and bonded out of jail Saturday, February 1.

Police responded to a call at her home on North Avenue B after a CPS worker said she had received a photo of a glass pipe on a couch in the home.

According to the CPS worker, she asked Monroe if she would bring the child to the CPS office, to which Monroe said no.

When officer arrived and entered the home, they said there was a strong odor of marijuana.

The child was later taken and tested, after Monroe made the comment she only smokes marijuana, and told authorities it was her husband who smoked crack.

The boy tested positive for amphetamine, meth, and two forms of cocaine, in addition to marijuana.

Monroe has over a dozen arrests on record, three previous drug related arrests and numerous forgery arrests.