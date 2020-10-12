Burk woman charged after baby tests positive for drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 32-year-old Burkburnett woman with almost 30 arrests since 2013 is now charged with getting numerous drugs into her baby’s system.

Brittany Kuter is charged with child endangerment.

Police and CPS began an investigation after a student made an outcry to a counselor.

The girl said her mother was doing drugs and her mother’s boyfriend was telling the girl to cut herself.

An investigation of Kuter’s 11-month old baby showed the baby was positive for meth, marijuana, opiates, and oxycodone.

On September 28, Kuter was charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to hide her drugs under her mother’s pillow.

The week before that she was charged with shoplifting an earwax kit from a United store.

She has 15 arrests or convictions for theft, fraud, or burglary.

She also has around 15 violations of probation or bonds and has had 28 charges filed in the courts with three pending.

She has had numerous charges filed while on probation for previous convictions. They include theft of items from her sister, theft of a man who had let her stay in his home, and stealing and using credit cards belonging to an elderly friend,