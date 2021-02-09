Longtime Wichita County employee loses house to fire in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— A late morning two-alarm house fire may have destroyed the home and belongings of a Burkburnett woman according to Burkburnett Fire Chief Harold Watkins.

Burkburnett firefighters were called out to Swenson Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They found flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof and immediately asked for assistance from six different departments including Wichita Falls, Sheppard, and Friberg-Cooper fire departments.

No one was inside at the time but it did leave one longtime Wichita County employee out of a home and most of her belongings after the house was listed as a total loss.

It’s still unclear as to how the fire started.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.