Burkburnett barbecue restaurant’s grand opening draws crowd

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A barbecue restaurant in Burkburnett celebrated their grand opening on Friday, December 4.

Post Oak Barbecue, located at 121 South Berry Street in Burk, cut the ribbon on their location and officially opened Friday afternoon.











Post Oak offering a wide selection of food, from smoked brisket to pecan pie.

Hayden Price, owner of Post Oak Barbecue, said having the support of the community is a big plus.

“It’s just the community rallying around us,” Price said. “Hopefully we can bring something to Burkburnett that they’ve never seen before.”

Post Oak is open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. seven days a week and offers a breakfast and kids menu in addition to their barbecue selection.

Please find their full menu below:

For more information, visit Post Oak’s Facebook page.