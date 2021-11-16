BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett barbecue restaurant has permanently closed after less than a year in business.

Facebook post from Post Oak Burk, page since deactivated

Officials with Post Oak Barbecue Tuesday announced in a Facebook post they would be permanently shutting the doors of their Burkburnett location on South Berry Street.

The restaurant opened in December 2020, and despite the COVID-19 spike Wichita County was experiencing at the time, the restaurant saw fast success.

Restaurant officials announced plans to expand shortly after the grand opening, at one point planning to set up a location in the former Jump For Joy building on Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.

Post Oak was featured in March 2021 in Texas Monthly, where they confirmed a third location was in the works.

Officials said in the Facebook post, which has since been removed, they’re hoping to reopen their to-go location on Denver Street and to open a food truck.

We were trying our absolute hardest to keep this location open but unfortunately we will be permanently closing our Burk location. We are hopeful to reopen our ToGo location and hop back in a food truck if possible. – Facebook post from Post Oak Burk, since removed

Post Oak announced on their Instagram account on October 20 the Burk location was temporarily closed after a power outage caused their walk-in cooler to have issues.

The restaurant’s Facebook page (@postoakburk) has since been deactivated, though their Instagram account remains active.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.