Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club hosts reopening to showcase new renovations

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club has been providing children in the community a fun and safe place to go for more than four decades and Executive Director Katie Ford says their growing waitlist prompted some much-needed upgrades.

“This has been three and a half years in the making, so we are more than excited. We’ve had more than 80 kids on the waitlist this school year alone and we were able to get them all in as of today,” Ford said.

But the process of growing and expanding surely didn’t come easy with unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic and long shipping times for supplies.

“One step forward and two steps back sometimes with construction but we kept moving forward and we got it taken care of and got it all done so very exciting,” Ford said.

The new renovations to the club include an entirely finished upstairs area that features three new classroom spaces, a computer lab, and even new kitchens all things ford says will help do amazing things for these children and their families.

“There’s not a lot of options out for after school care for children so we’re able to offer that and we’re able to offer it at a very affordable rate so that anyone and everyone is able to come,” Ford said.

Ford said she’s glad the club can keep improving and better serve the community they’re in.

“I’m beyond thrilled, this just takes us back to prior to COVID-19 numbers so I’m ready to see all those kids and all those smiling faces. We’ve had kids here this entire time, but now we get to have more kids and help more families and see more smiling faces,” Ford said.

The club hopes to stick around in the Burkburnett community for many more years to come!

For more information on Boys and Girls Club membership rates click here.